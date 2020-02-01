Karzai reiterates calls for a halt to U.S. airstrikes

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned an airstrike by the US troops against civilians in Badghis province that inflicted casualties on them.

The strike was carried out in the Moqor district in which a number of civilians including women and children were killed and injured.

Karzai urged once again an immediate stop of military operations, saying that war and violence was not the solution of Afghan problems, but accelerating efforts for peace would be the only way to end war and gain a lasting peace.

The former president wished paradise for the dead, patience for their love ones and swift recovery for the wounded.