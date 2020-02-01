Home / Latest Updates / Karzai reiterates calls for a halt to U.S. airstrikes

Karzai reiterates calls for a halt to U.S. airstrikes

admin February 1, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 55 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned an airstrike by the US troops against civilians in Badghis province that inflicted casualties on them.

The strike was carried out in the Moqor district in which a number of civilians including women and children were killed and injured.

Karzai urged once again an immediate stop of military operations, saying that war and violence was not the solution of Afghan problems, but accelerating efforts for peace would be the only way to end war and gain a lasting peace.

The former president wished paradise for the dead, patience for their love ones and swift recovery for the wounded.

About admin

Check Also

Old man donates land to build school for girls

AT News KABUL: An old man, who sees education as the only weapon to get …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved