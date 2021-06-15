Karzai saddened by death of prominent Afghan scholar Amin Waqad

AT News

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai is sorrowed over the death of a prominent jihadi figure, Qazi Mohammad Amin Weqad. Karzai called Waqad’s death a tragedy. Office of the Former President said in a statement that late Waqad was a top member of Nuhzat-e-Islami party who paid unstoppable efforts to the development and ensuring peace in the country. Waqad was a religious scholar and former member of the high peace council.Karzai offered his condolences to Waqad’s family and wished him paradise. Waqad’s death was confirmed by his son, Sahib Qaqad.