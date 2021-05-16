Home / Latest Updates / Karzai saddened by female Pashtoon politician’s death

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed sorrows over the death of Begum Naseem Wali Khan, a female Pashtoon politician and widow of Khan Abdul Wali Khan.

In a statement, Karzai said Sunday that late Mrs. Wali Khan led the Awwami National Party after her husband was imprisoned.

She served her people through politics, Karzai said, calling her death a tragedy.

Begum Nasim worked as parliamentarian in three tenures. She was the first woman from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to participate in the non-party election of 1977. She led the party when her husband was imprisoned. She died at the age of 85.

