Karzai saddened over spiritual man’s demise

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed his deep sorrows over the death of Mir Mohammad Afzal, a spiritual man and religious leader of the Gazargah in Herat province.

“The late Mir was a spiritual figure and one of religious scholars of the country who dedicated his life to calling for unity and solidarity. He served to strengthen and institutionalize Islamic values,” Karzai said Saturday in a statement.

The former president called Mir’s death a big tragedy and wished him paradise.