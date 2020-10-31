Karzai saddened over university professor’s death

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai expressed condolences for the death of Mahboobah Hoqooqmal, a law professor and former head of political sciences faculty of Kabul University.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Karzai called late Mrs. Hoqooqmal as scientific, academic and one of good cadres in Afghanistan who served as a university lecturer at the Kabul University as well as at the government-run commission for the law enforcement.

Karzai called her death as a tragedy.

He wished paradise for late Hoqooqmal and patience for her family and colleagues.