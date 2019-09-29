Karzai strongly condemns US airstrike on Ghazni civilians

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai condemned an airstrike conducted by the United States troops on Ghazni with the strongest terms, expressing his deep concerns over the massacre of the people of Afghanistan under the pretext of war on terror.

The US army launched an airstrike in the Khwaja Omari of Ghazni province. The attack targeted civilians that killed and injured a number of them including women and children.

Karzai denounced the attack as an inhumane crime, calling the Afghan war parties to immediately support the intra-Afghan dialogues and peace talks to end the war that only ensures the aliens’ interests.

The former president wished paradise for the dead, patience for their loved one and quick recovery for the wounded.