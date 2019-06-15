Karzai ‘strongly’ denounces Jalalabad terrorist attack

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai, strongly condemned Thursday’s “terrorist attack” in the eastern city of Jalalabad that killed and injured a number of civilians.

In a statement issued Friday, Karzai called on “all Afghans to accelerate efforts for end of war and brining peace through intra-Afghan dialogues.” He asked the war parties to foil aliens’ plots in Afghanistan through peace efforts.

A suicide bomber targeted police vehicles in the provincial capital of Nangarhar province, in which nine people were killed and another 12 were injured including several children, officials said.

Among those killed are four security forces and five civilians including a child, while among the injured are three police and nine civilians including three children.

The victims were taken by security forces to the regional hospital in Jalalabad city.

Three of the injured have been in critical condition, doctors said.

Nobody claimed responsibility for the attack. Both Taliban and Daesh militants have active presence in several districts and remote parts of Nangarhar.