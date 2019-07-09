Karzai welcomes positive result of Doha talks

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai said Tuesday that he supports the results of a two-day meeting between Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives in Qatar called intra-Afghan dialogue.

“I welcome the positive results of the Afghan peace meeting in Doha. The return of peace to Afghanistan is only possible when the Afghans decide their future through the intra-Afghan dialogue,” he said.

The former president also emphasized on the continuous meetings among Afghans, saying that a lasting peace can be ensured “only through negotiations and mutual understandings among Afghans”.

An Intra-Afghan meeting in Doha, the capital of Qatar, called for decline in violence, release of elder, sick inmates, allowing women the rights of education and work within Islamic teaching and seeking support and assistance of international community in post-peace era.

In a joint statement, all participants agreed that achieving sustainable, throughout and a dignified peace which is the demand of the Afghan people was only possible via inclusive Afghan negotiations.