Karzai welcomes reduction in violence as ‘a great benefit’

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai called the week-long reduction in violence a “great benefit” to the people of Afghanistan.

The reduction in violence was widely welcomed across the country, with people demanding it prolonged.

In a statement, Karzai called on all the war parties to abandon war and violence in order to help peace efforts and trust building and avoid from irresponsible remarks that could hurt peace efforts.

The former president hoped that the intra-Afghan talks would lead the people to a nationwide and lasting peace.