Home / Latest Updates / Karzai welcomes reduction in violence as ‘a great benefit’

Karzai welcomes reduction in violence as ‘a great benefit’

admin March 3, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 92 Views

AT News

KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai called the week-long reduction in violence a “great benefit” to the people of Afghanistan.

The reduction in violence was widely welcomed across the country, with people demanding it prolonged.

In a statement, Karzai called on all the war parties to abandon war and violence in order to help peace efforts and trust building and avoid from irresponsible remarks that could hurt peace efforts.

The former president hoped that the intra-Afghan talks would lead the people to a nationwide and lasting peace.

About admin

Check Also

Deciphering the Afghan Enigma; ‘We Stand United for Restoring Peace’

AT News KABUL: Hamid Karzai, former Afghan president, met on Wednesday with Zalmay Khalilzad, U.S. …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved