Khalilzad is ‘confident’ of peace in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad claims confidence of peace in Afghanistan.

Khalilzad said Friday that his optimism to the peace in the war-torn country was based on the meetings he had held with the leaders of the government of Afghanistan and Taliban group.

However, Khalilzad said that the two sides accuse each other of increasing violence in the country and try to have upper hands on the negotiation table.

The US diplomat said that Taliban had agreed to include a lasting cease fire in the agenda and not to let international terrorist groups use Afghan soil against the US and its European allies.

“They (Taliban) believe that there is negotiation alternative and they want an inclusive Afghanistan and like to be accepted as a political partner in Afghanistan internationally.”

Khalilzad called the current negotiations between Afghan government and Taliban as the “heart of Afghan peace”, saying that increasing violence would reduce trust of the people of Afghanistan to the peace process.

“Unfortunately, after the Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan, the country’s leaders did not act responsibly and wisely. They began an evil war instead of cooperation and making a political formula for their country,” said Khalilzad.

Khalilzad said he was assured by Taliban leaders about the women’s rights and that women in Afghanistan would be allowed to educate and work even in the ministerial level.

He asked the international community to more concentrate on Afghanistan’s peace process, saying that the number of the US troops in the country would decrease to 4,000 by autumn.