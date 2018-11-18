Khalilzad meets with Taliban again as U.S. pushes Afghan peace process

AT News Report-KABUL: The US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad has reportedly met Taliban delegation in the Qatari capital city of Doha, sources close to the insurgent group said, the second meeting between an American diplomat and the militants in less than a month.

The sources have told the Kabul News that the meeting was focusing on the release of Taliban members held at the Guantanamo Bay and a “bright mechanism” for the peace process.

Taliban have frequently offered the withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan as the main precondition to sit with the Afghan government for peace talks. The government-designated High Peace Council has hoped meeting between the US and Taliban heads to a positive result and to persuade the militants to hold direct dialogues with the government of Afghanistan.

Taliban were reported to have expressed readiness for second meeting with Khalilzad during the Moscow meeting.