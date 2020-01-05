Kidnapped Kabul child rescued, two suspects arrested

AT News

KABUL: Kabul police has rescued a child and detained two suspects for his kidnapping in Kabul, the capacity city on Sunday. Police has carried out two separate operations to rescue Mohammad Qaseem, said Nasrat Rahimi spokesman for the ministry of interior.

“Police rescued the abducted child and detained two kidnappers, including a woman.”

The child was kept in Jangalak area of 7th PD, where rescued and handed over to this family, he added.

Kabul is a busy city, and spat out pollution, where unfortunately not safe for Afghans, especially for the children who are prone to the threat of kidnapping.

The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) previously said that despite for ransom, the children who were being kidnapped were also vulnerable to being forced by drug smugglers to swallow capsules of heroin and then smuggled to neighboring countries.