Kunduz attack leaves five security forces dead

AT News Report

KABUL: At least five Afghan security forces have been killed and eight others were taken hostage after the Taliban insurgent attacked Khan Abad district in Kunduz province, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

“Taliban attacked security checkpoint in Akhtar Tapa area of the district,” a provincial council member, Amrudin Wali said. The attack occurred at around 11am local time on Tuesday night.

Clash between Afghan forces and the Taliban fighters had lasted for hours, he said.

At the same time, a local official in Kunduz has confirmed Taliban attack, but restrained to give further details.

Kunduz is among the volatile provinces in the north of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group have a huge presence in a number of its districts.