Kunduz’s Dasht-e-Archi cleared of Taliban rebels

AT News Report

KABUL: The Afghan security forces in a clearing-operation conducted on Friday night, have wiped out Taliban rebels from Dasht-e-Archi district of northern Kunduz province, security officials said Saturday.

Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) cleared Dasht-e-Archi district of insurgents and took control of the center and surrounding areas, Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Afghan forces have incurred heavy toll to Taliban and destroyed their strongholds in the district.

It furthered that the Afghan security forces have intensified operations in order to clear districts under control of Taliban.

In the past six months, Afghan security forces succeeded to clear 12 different districts from Taliban in Ghazni, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab provinces, the statement added.