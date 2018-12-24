Lawmakers demand US pact review

AT-KABUL: Members of parliament demand a review over the bilateral security agreement with the United States.

They said Monday that the 17-year long US and NATO presence in Afghanistan did not bring peace, but helped for the war intensifying, so the security agreement should be reviewed.

They also said that the US runs the current peace talks instead of government of Afghanistan, adding that this has caused people lose trust in government.

The controversial security pact with the United States was signed on the second day of the national unity government in 2014. Former president, Hamid Karzai refused to sign that arguing that the US would not be serious in bringing peace to the war-torn country.