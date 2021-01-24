Lemon Harvest Reaches to 6k Tons in Nangarhar: Officials

AT News

KABUL: Lemon yield has increased to six tons in eastern Nangarhar province this year, officials said on Sunday.

Around 2,500 acres of lands are lemon gardens in the district and Jalalabad city of the province, and the harvest has reached 5,900 tons this year, Nangarhar Press Office said in a statement.

Lemon harvest increased by 100 percent and it is estimated that the lemon crop will increase more in the next year, the statement added.

Currently lemon gardens are located in Koz Kunar, Kama, Dar-e-Noor, Gushta, Lalpoor, Momandara, Bati Kot, Chaparhar, Rodat, Behsood, Sra Road, Khogyani and Kot districts, according to the statement.

Efforts have been underway to expand the lemon gardens in the province.

The gardeners from Chaparhar and Shinwar have expressed pleasure over what they called “a good market” for their lemon, but asked the government to help them safeguard lemon harvest against seasonal diseases.

As the climate in Nangarhar is Mediterranean, it has good quality lemon and orange.