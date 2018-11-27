Local government inaugurates modern irrigation system in Nangarhar
November 27, 2018
Kabul: Amodern irrigation system has been inaugurated in eastern Nangarhar province and will irrigate 4,000 acres of agricultural lands, according to officials.
A press released issue by Nangarhar Provincial Press office today said that that Provincial Water Management Department of Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration of Irrigation Department has inaugurated a modernized system of Tringi and Spinkai canals in Goshti district of Nangarhar.
Statement said that the mentioned canals have 4360 meter length, which will irrigate around4000 acres agriculture farms in the area.
The construction activities of canals have been started a year ago and after completion and modernization inaugurated in the area,added the statement.
It is worth to mention that the modernization of water canal besides preventing waters wasting, will lead to increasing 30% of agriculture production in the area.
