Logar civil activist went missing after divulging sexual abuse

AT NEWS

KABUL: Mohammad Mussa Mahmoudi, head of southern Logar’s civil society, who had shared the cases of sexual abuse against the school students in the province, has been disappeared, family members confirmed.

According to his relatives, after receiving many threats, Mahmmoudi has left Logar for Kabul nearly four days ago. “We don’t know where he is now,” said a member of his family.

Meanwhile, speaking to a news conference on Monday, former President Hamid Karzai called on the government to immediately release Mahmmoudi if he was held hostage by the National Directorate of Security.

“This is not a proper act and he (Mahmoudi) have to be released soon,” former President added.

Meanwhile, fact funding team of the parliament in their Monday’s session said that Mohamoudi has been despaired since

The Britain news paper, Guardian has said in a report that over 550 school students have been sexually abused by the educational officials in Logar province. According to the report, the victims were between 12 to 20 years old boys.

However, the education ministry has then denied the allegation at this point.

The reports have faced serious reactions by a number of civil society and human rights activists. The lower house of the parliament has assigned a delegation to investigate the cases.