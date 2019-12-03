Logar sexual abuse alleged victims must be protected

AT News

KABUL: The Group of Friends of Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC) has called on the Afghan government to take measure steps towards protection of the boys who were according to reports sexually abused by the school teachers and principals in southeastern Logar province.

A statement released by the CAAC has urged the Afghan government to provide necessary social and psychological services for the victims and their families.

“Protecting the lives and welfare of children should be central to every society, especially during times of armed conflict,” read the statement, adding, “Ensuring that children in Afghanistan are shielded from sexual abuse and violence must be a priority for the government, national security and defense forces and civil society.”

The statement has said that the organization encourages the Attorney General Office to launch a prompt and impartial investigation of sexual abuse and violence against boys with maintaining of dignity and protection of alleged victims and witness.

“We are extremely concerned about the allegations of sexual abuse of a large number of boys in several schools in Logar province and the subsequent arbitrary and incommunicado detention of civil society activists who reported the alleged exploitation and violence,” added the statement.

The reports of sexual abuse against schoolchildren in Logar have first been published by the Britain Newspaper, the Guardian. The allegations have gone viral on media nationally and internationally. Several civil and human rights organization have expressed criticism in regards and asked for probing the issue.