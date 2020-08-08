Loya Jirga members condemn violent behavior against female MP

AT News

KABUL: The second day of the Consultative Loya Jirga (national assembly) engage in brawls after a committee of the Jirga insisted on apologize to be made for Mrs. Belquis Roshan, a member of the parliament, who was beaten by another participant of the assembly.

Roshan, who is a repetitive of western Farah province in the lower house (Wolesi Jirga), interrupted the speech of President Ashraf Ghani in the inauguration ceremony of the “Loya Jirga”, with handling a banner that read “giving ransom for the cruel Taliban is a national treason.”

At the initial hours of the second day of the Jirga on Saturday, Asila Wardak, head of a committee of the Jirga, condemned the beating of Mrs. Roshan and said that an apology should be made in regards.

However, the offer for apologizing to Mrs. Roshan faced slight criticisms by some other members of the Jirga.

A video went viral on social media showing that a member of the Jirga beats Mrs. Roshan and then throws her on the ground.

Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah, who is also appointed as Chairman of the “Loya Jirga” apologized for the violent behavior with Mrs. Roshan and called on the participants to give respect to protest and demands of their fellow members.

Supporting the open and free media in Afghanistan, or so called NAI agency said that based on the national constitution freedom of speech was protected from any type of harassment. The agency called on President Ghani to order a serious investigation of the issue.