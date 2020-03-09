Major failure for U.S. and Allies: Ex-spy chief

AT News

KABUL: Following the country’s current political dispute over power, with President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah’ oath-taking ceremony and announcement of two governments at the same time, former National Directorate of Security (NDS) Rahmatullah Nabil said that “today is the major day” of US and its allies’ failure in Afghanistan.

Accusing the US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad of playing a part in the ongoing tensions, Nabil said, “I am sure they are feeling ashamed with this fake democracy and their fake technocrats. You were part of all these mess, not just Afghans.”

He cited the remarks at a time when President Ashraf Ghani – who had declared as winner of Afghanistan presidential election by the independent election commission – and his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah – who had strongly opposed the results, vowing to form inclusive government – both took sworn-in on Monday in their palaces.

Afghan residents are worried about the fate of the country as Afghanistan is looming in two tumultuous issues of presidency power and the peace process.