Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse of Child in Kabul

KABUL: A man was detained on charge of sexually assaulting an eight years old girl in PD3 of Kabul city, security official said on Tuesday.

Kabul Police Spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz said that the case has been under investigation and would be sent to the judicial department.

He was arrested after the child’s family contacted a local radio station, Faramarz said.

According to the family, the child is currently in a severe health condition at the hospital. The family of the child says that the rapist was a teacher at one of the mosques. The girl went to the mosque to learn religious lessons. The rapist tied up the child’s mouth and raped her.

The child’s mother, Sediqqa said that her daughter was going through panic and pain. She was bleeding while she came back from the mosque, Sediqqa added.

Sediqqa called on the government to hold the perpetrators accountable.

Child molestation still remained a great challenge for the government to overcome. The human rights watchdogs have expressed concerns on the children situation in Afghanistan, saying that some families prevented their children from going to school to protect them from sexual abuse.