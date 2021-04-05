Man commits suicide in Balkh

AT News

KABUL: A 25 years old man committed suicide in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital city of northern Balkh province, police said on Monday.

The man jumped off the 5th floor of a building in a bazaar, according to the police.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Adel Shah Adel said the incident occurred on Sunday morning in PD1 of Mazar-e-Sharif. The victim was purportedly struggling with mental illness, which came to Mazar-e-Sharif for mental ill treatment from the northern Baghlan province.

The body was handed over to the family, Adel said, without providing further details.

As Afghanistan is caught in severe challenges of insecurity, poverty, joblessness and lack of health care system, the Afghans are scrambling with mental disorders, the rate of suicide attempts has gone high particularly among the youth part of the society. But in some cases, the main reason for the motivation behind the suicide attempts is said to be the restricted traditional taboos of the society that often pose family violence.