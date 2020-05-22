Many Taliban militants are infected with coronavirus

AT News

KABUL: A number of the Taliban militants have infected by the pandemic covid-19 in the western Herat province, where the group has been making hurdles against the medical implementations to combat the coronavirus since the virus spread widely and turned the province as epicenter of the epidemic.

Based on a video clip approached by “Salam Watandar”, an Afghan radio station, the militants are looking in a sever health condition. The video shows that they are complaining about the lack of health facilities in the group’s frontiers and whining about their comrades’ health condition.

The Taliban leadership has recently published a statement for its fighters to observe precautionary measures to avoid covid19 infection.

The statement calls on the militants to refrain themselves from traveling to the neighboring countries- probably Pakistan as the insurgent groups enjoy save havens there.

Earlier, the Afghan government, NATO, US and a number of humanitarian organizations demanded the group to cease reduction of violence and agree on a humanitarian ceasefire, as the country was struggling with the spread of the pandemic virus, amid a feeble health system. Although the Taliban promised to assist with the national and international health organizations to fight the virus in the areas under their control, the militants have conducted a massive waves of attacks in which tens of civilians and security forces have been killed.