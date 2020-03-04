Massive Development Projects on the Cards

AT News

KABUL: In the face of fragile security and economy situations, Afghanistan has been keen to lunch new development projects, helping to create new jobs and also provide more facilities to the masses.

The Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development on Wednesday had signed agreement for at least 77 new development projects with total cost of around 488 million Afs.

Talking in a press conference, Minister Mujeeb Rahman Karimi said the projects would be inaugurated in 19 provinces.

Off 77 projects, 51 had funded by the Afghan government and 21 others by the government of Italy, Karimi told newsmen.

The Afghan government has made a five-year water management plan to control the country’s water. “Water management is one of the priorities where thousands of projects could be launched.”

According to Karimi, at least 129 water networks would be built in southern Kandahar province.

Around 111,370 hectares of land would be irrigated all over the country once these development projects concluded. “We have planned to built 752km retaining walls, 908 head banks, 3403 storing barriers and 1875 banks across the country,” the minister added. The water management projects will open in Kabul, Paktia, Paktika, Wardak and Kandahar.

The Afghan government has repeatedly emphasized on controlling its flout water to neighboring counties. Every year, the heavy rains and floods destroy thousands hectares of lands, where beside economic it also implicate human loses.