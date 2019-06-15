Maternal mortality still a challenge in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: June 14 is marked as Mothers’ Day to pay respect to mothers and thank for their hard works. But in Afghanistan, this day is marked as women suffer different personal and social problems.

Officials in the ministry of public health say that though maternal mortality had decreased compared to the past years, but this is still considered as a challenge and a big risk for mothers’ heath.

Dr. Ghani Sadeq Yaqoobi, from the public health ministry said Friday that a survey in 2018 showed that 550 to 600 of every 100,000 mothers lose their lives during giving birth. But he still emphasized that the rate of mortality was down due to “prevention procedures”.

He said about the expansion of prevention programs in 34 provinces as well as employing midwives in remote areas.

Women’s activists in the northern Jawzjan province say that pregnant women suffer from problems caused during pregnancy.

Sima Stanekzai, a representative of nomads in the province said: “Kuchi (nomad) women are deprived from health services in Jawzjan. The lives of pregnant women are in danger and they cannot go to hospitals due to poverty,” she said.

Delbar Nazari, minister of women’s affairs said that women can save their lives by distances between giving births that also helps good malnutrition and milking their babies.

Golchehrah, 48, works in the ministry of education for 16 years. She says her husband is sick and her sons are jobless and she is the only breadwinner of her family.

Golchehrah said that she doesn’t know when were the Mother’s Day, Women’s Day or other occasions like that.

“I don’t know about these things. I work to serve my homeland and help my children for having a better life.”