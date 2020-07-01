MEC reports 37 major challenges in procurement system

AT News

KABUL: The Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC) on administration corruption says the procurement system faces 37 main challenges.

It said Wednesday that the measures taken by the procurement department are symbolic and political in which officials tried to pretend fake achievements.

Mortaza Noori, an official from MEC said that their report has disclosed vacuums and challenges could prevent corruption and misuse of procurement system.

“Some people try to use these vacuums to take bribe. Our report reveals the exact place of these vacuums.”

Noori said that a 10-man team including foreigners had worked on the report for six months.

Ramin Ayaz, from the procurement department said efforts already began to resolve the problems.

Corruption in the government is considered a matter of serious concern and national and international bodies criticize the government for not doing enough in tackling the corruption.