Militant network busted in Faryab

AT News

KABUL: A terrorist network has been busted during an operation carried out by the National Directorate of Security (NDS) operatives in northern Faryab province.

Intelligence forces in coordination with the National Army and Police forces conducted a crackdown against Taliban militants in Shah Qasem village, Pashton Kot district of Faryab, in which a group of four Taliban terrorists were killed and 11 others including head of military commission of Taliban for Pashton Kot Qari Jilan wounded, said NDS in a statement on Saturday.

According to the statement, a group of five Taliban militants leading by Wazir Gul, who belonged to Mullah Nazem group, the commander of red unit of Taliban in Qaisar district, had surrendered to governmental forces.