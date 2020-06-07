Home / Latest Updates / Militants kill 4 of a family in Wardak

Militants kill 4 of a family in Wardak

AT News

KABUL: Four members of a single family were killed in a shooting rampage spree carried out by the Taliban fighters in Maidan Wardak province on Friday, officials confirmed on Sunday.

The incident happened in Chak district after the Taliban shot “the tribal elder, his wife, son and grandson,” TOLONews quoted Mohib Sharifzai, a spokesman for the provincial governor, as saying.

He did not provide further details, but the Taliban rejected involvement. These people were killed in an area which is very close to the government checkpoint, the Taliban claimed.

