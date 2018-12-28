Militia leader released on bail

KABUL: Militia leader Nizamuddin Qaisari and a key commander and loyal of Gen. Dostum’s Junbish-i-Milli Islami Party has been released on bail after six months in detention, the party confirmed on Friday.

A pro-government militia leader, Qaisari was arrested in Maimana, Faryab, in July and then transferred to Kabul to remain under custody of the National Directorate of Security.

Junbish party deputy head Massoud Ahmad Massoud said Qaisari was released on Thursday night and moved to a guesthouse in the Shash Darak area of Kabul.He said the commander’s case had been declared as ‘one-sided’ by the government and the Attorney General’s Office.

Qaisari would meet elders from several provinces, particularly from northern and northeastern provinces, at the house of Gen. Dostum tonight. He said the Uzbek leader was released as per demand of the people of northern Afghanistan from the president.

AGO spokesman Jamshid Rassouli said the NDS had requested the AGO that Qaisari should be released against a reliable bail because investigation into cases against him would take some time to complete.

The AGO had placed Qaisari on no-fly list and would be released against the guarantee that he would appear for investigations. However, the AGO spokesman did not say if Qaisari has been released.