Miller says US, NATO committed to peace in Afghanistan

AT News Report

KABUL: US and NATO forces commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller has visited southern Kandahar province, in which he said that he had a good meeting with provincial leadership on their continued commitment to the Afghan security forces.

NATO Senior Civilian Representative for Afghanistan, Nicholas Kay was also in Kandahar with Miller, where both reiterate support to the Afghan security forces.

Gen. Miller said they will continue operations “to secure the Afghan people”.

“We are all committed to peace. We are committed to peace because we know that’s the will of the Afghan people,” Gen. Miller was quoted by TOLONews, as saying. “As we work towards a peaceful outcome for Afghanistan, at the same time, we know that there are operations we conducted to secure the Afghan people and we will continue with those operations.”

Moreover, Mr. Kay said they will stand with the Afghan forces so that Afghanistan’s territory is never again used for international terrorism.

“We have had a very good meeting in Kandahar and we have come with a very strong delegation from the NATO headquarters in Kabul to show that at this time, NATO is fully committed to continuing our mission to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. We remain committed to helping, to create the conditions for peace. We believe in the end there will need to be a peaceful political negotiation to end this conflict,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kandahar governor Hayatullah Hayat said that during their meeting with the NATO officials, they reaffirmed their commitments to the people of Afghanistan.

“They reaffirmed their commitment to the Afghan people that they will stand with them,” he said. “Peace is a need for Afghans. NATO supports a just, inclusive and sustainable peace. And they are committed to a transparent and fair election.”