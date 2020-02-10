MoD delegation to probe Nangarhar shooting

AT News

KABUL: Ministry of Defense has assigned a delegation to investigate the green on blue attack which took place in eastern Nangarhar province, where two US soldiers have been killed and six others wounded.

The attacker has been appeared in Afghan Security Forces’ uniform, said Col. Sonny Leggett US Troops’ Spokesman in Afghanistan. The attack has left two Afghan security forces death and three others wounded.

The delegation led by chief of army staff, Gen Bismillah Waziri, MoD said in a statement.

The statement read that such incidents would affect the mutual cooperation between Washington and Kabul.

A military unit, visiting a top military official in Shirzad district of Nangarhar, has come under attack and motive for the attack is not clear, Col Leggett was quoted.

The killed US soldiers of a special force unit were Staff Sgt. Javier J. Gutierrez, 28 and Staff Sgt. Antonio R. Rodriguez, 28.

Meanwhile, Shah Mahmood Miyakhil Nangarhar’s Governor has said the identification of the infiltrator is still tentative but investigation has been launched in regards. “The operations are going on in the area, the infiltrator is not recognized,” he said, adding, “Was it a deliberate attack or a mistaken. The military commander has arrived in the area to investigate it.”

Both, Taliban and ISI-K have strong presence in Shirzad but so far none of the militant groups have asserted the responsibility.

The insider attack or so called the green on blue have often inflicted causalities on foreign troops.

Despite paying steady measurements, Pentagon has been so far failed to prevent the green on blue attacks, in which the Afghan security forces opens fire on their western colleagues. Washington has earlier admit that avoiding such incidents are rarely possible.