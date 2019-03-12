MoHE inaugurates solar energy system

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) on Tuesday inaugurated a solar energy system to power their Information Communication Technology (ICT) system.

“Electricity shortage disrupts operations that are critical to running university systems,” said Peter Natiello, USAID Mission Director. “USAID is proud to support innovative solutions such as solar energy to make sure the ICT system can continue to run smoothly.”

This state-of-the-art solar energy power system will provide electrical supply to the Ministry’s ICT system to improve reliability and reduce down time.

“The solar energy system is essential for all other MoHE systems and databases to operate properly. This is a back-up system that is not only maintained very easily, but also provides clean energy which is good for the environment”, said Dr. Najibullah Khawaj Omari, Minister of Higher Education.

The ICT system, developed by MoHE with USAID’s assistance, encompasses various digital systems installed at the MoHE and Afghan public universities, including an e-attendance system, a unified computer management system, the Kankor examination system, and management information systems to help manage digital data and websites.