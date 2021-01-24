Mohib says Taliban Intend to take power militarily

AT News

KABUL: The National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib said that the Taliban “are not willing for peace” and that the group stuck to continuation of war despite the release of their prisoners.

Taliban are “willing to take power military”, Mohib said, adding, their “evil designs” will not be succeeded.

“They (Taliban) continued attacks on the cities, districts and proved that they do not intend for peace,” Mohib said in a briefing in the Special Force Corps in Kabul. “They are a terrorist group, the leader of Taliban proved it in the negotiations that they do not have independence. They told our team (Afghan delegation) that they are not independent.”

He didn’t name a specific country but said that the insurgents are being controlled by the country where they hold safe havens. The security forces were ordered to surpass the militants if they sought to deteriorate the security situations, Mohib said. “If the Taliban considered that only they have the right on the country, they are mistaken.”

He cited the remarks as both the government and Taliban are yet to reach any breakthrough in the second rounds of the intra-Afghan negotiations which were kicked off three weeks ago in Qatar’s capital, Doha. Sources privy to the issue said that the insurgents were insisting on their peace deal with the US-signed last February – to be accepted as the fundamental of the intra-Afghan negotiations.

But Mohib said that the government is ready to forge a peace deal with the militant and that the consensus exists to accept the group as a “reality” and include it in the government.

The minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi said that the security forces were ready for peace but if the Taliban continued fighting, they were ready to defend the country.