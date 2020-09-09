More than 7m Afghan children lack access to education

AT News

KABUL: More than seven million children do not have access to education in Afghanistan, according to the ministry of education, who calls war and security situation as the main reasons.

“7.3 million children in Afghanistan are deprived from education that unfortunately 60 per cent of them are girls,” Nooria Nozhat, the ministry’s spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

She said war, insecurity, poverty and conservative traditions deprive the children from going to school.

Ms. Nozhat said that most of these children live in the war-affected areas, adding that ministry of education holds programs to provide them with education.

Over 16,000 schools have been destroyed across the country, according to the ministry.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) expresses concerns over the situation of children in Afghanistan, saying they are directly or indirectly victims of war.

The United Nations says that over 75 million children between the ages of three and 18 urgently need education in 35 crisis-hit countries including Afghanistan.