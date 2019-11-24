Moscow ready to cooperate with Washington fight terrorism

AT News

KABUL: In an interview with Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the Russian deputy foreign minister, Oleg Syromolotov said that US has not sent any official proposal to cooperate in fighting terrorism in Afghanistan. However, he cited that Moscow “maintain productive cooperation with Washington through the special representatives on Afghanistan, both bilaterally and multilaterally.”

He said that Russia try to create a favorable international environment for putting an end to the armed confrontation in Afghanistan and pave the ground for direct talks between Afghans.

Referring to a quandeterial meeting held on October 25th with the participation of representatives of Moscow, Beijing, Islamabad and Washington, Syromolotov said that tremendous issues have been discussed to find a political solution for Afghanistan’s conflict. “Our frequent contacts make it possible to regularly exchange the assessments of threats in this region and agree on practical steps bilaterally and multilaterally, including at the UN, to cut them short and prevent them.

Moscow has so far hosted two intra-Afghan dialogues first in November 2018 and second in early February 2019 in a bid to find a political settlement in the Afghan conflict.