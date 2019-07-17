MPs claim ‘widespread financial corruption’ in last year’s legislative elections

AT News Report

KABUL: Though the electoral watchdogs have already expressed concerns over corruption in the last year’s parliamentary elections, now the members of parliament claim that there was a “widespread” financial corruption in the race.

These parliamentarians said Wednesday that people’s votes were not criterion, but a group of certain candidates won the elections with their money.

They said the newcomer legislators got the chance to enter the house of nation in change of money.

Earlier, some former government officials had accused President Ghani’s adviser and chief of staff in the presidential palace of speaking with the candidates on the phone to demand for money.

The accusations were denied by the president’s office.

The independent election commission says it investigates allegations over corruption in the last election, asking people to share their evidences to help the probe process.

A former adviser to President Ghani has also claimed that the last year election was not in international standards.