MPs consider electoral protests ‘an alarm’

KABUL: Members of parliament believe that the recent protests by supporters of one of presidential candidates in Kabul as a “serious alarm”, warning of country’s return to the “dark past”, referring to Taliban rule.

Mir Rahman Rahmani, parliament speaker, said Saturday that the independent election commission should meet people’s legitimate demands and prove that there is no vote rigging.

“The enemies of Afghanistan are dreaming terrible dreams about Afghanistan. We should not let the country return to the dark past,” he said.

Abdul Zaher Salangi, one of lawmakers, said electoral bodies need to only count biometric-based polls.

“I would like to call on President Ghani to avoid encountering people because people do not want him any longer as he committed betrayals during his five-year governance, from remaining silent against Pakistan’s border fencing to recognizing Torkham as official border and tens of other issues,” said Sher Mohammad Akhundzada, another legislative.

Thousands of Abdullah’s supporters took to streets Friday in Kabul to pretest what they called “electoral fraud.

Abdullah wants 300,000 polls be invalidated but the election commission says it would be possible after a vote recount.