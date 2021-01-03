MPs term Osmani’s dismissal as ‘inappropriate’

AT News

KABUL: A number (Meshrano Jirga) members in their Sunday session have called the dismissal of Health Minister Jawad Ahmad Osmani as inappropriate, illegal and politically-motivated. The senators said no one should be sacked or punished without court decree.

A few days back, the operatives of the National Directorate of security arrested four people, including Osmani’s brother in relation to bribery charges inside the health ministry compound.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Office of the President (AOP) announced Health Minister removal in a Presidential Decree, but Osmani denied his resignation, saying to resist the decision.

However, Mohammd Dawood Ghafari, a senator from Ghor province insisted on implementation of the law if Osmani was found guilty of corruption.

“If Osmani was involved in corruption, he should be referred to judicial organs for interrogation, instead of unethical, political and illegal dismissal.”

Muhammad Alam Ezad Yar, the First Deputy Speaker of the Senate called Osmani’s dismissal as inappropriate. “He should be referred to judicial organs instead of shock dismissal.”

This comes as the Presidential Palace through a statement said the president is authorized to dismiss and appoint anyone. Another caretaker minister would soon be introduced to the ministry, according to the Palace statement.