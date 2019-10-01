Muslimyar threatens IEC to count non-biometric votes

AT News Report

KABUL: The Chairman of the Afghan Senate or Upper House of Parliament or (Mishrano Jirga), Fazel Hadi Muslimyar has warned the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to consider the none-biometric votes as valid, saying that he would force the commission to count these votes casted by people across the country.

The IEC has earlier announced that only biometric votes were valid and countable, and that the non-biometric votes would not be count.

Referring to the presidential election process at a general assembly of senate committee, Muslimyar said, “Head of the independent election commission said the none-biometric votes would not be counted, we would count these votes on “her father.” He said the IEC cannot deprive people from their rights to vote.

Meanwhile, Presidential hopeful, Rahmatullah Nabil has termed Muslimyar’s remarks as “shame and bully”. Nabil claimed that Muslimyar didn’t have the Afghan National ID card.

He also called the non-biometric votes as invalid, saying that the commission should not count these votes.

The “Stability and Convergence” electoral team led by Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah also rejected none-biometric votes, asking IEC not to count it.

Muslimyar has announced his support in the presidential election from “State Builder” electoral team, led by incumbent President, Ashraf Ghani.