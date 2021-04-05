NAI calls on Taliban to not attack media family

AT News

KABUL: NAI- Supporting Open Media in Afghanistan on Monday called on the Taliban group to refrain from attacking journalists and media activists in Afghanistan.

In a statement referring to the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission’s report on the civilian casualties, NAI expressed its concerns regarding the targeted-killings of civilians, especially journalists and activists.

The organization termed the killing of journalists and media family as an “act in contrasts with national and international manners”.

The targeted-killings of media workers and activists in Afghanistan come at a time with the U.S.’s efforts to broker a peace deal between the government and Taliban. Afghanistan was placed on top of dangerous countries for the journalists. In 2020, 11 media workers have lost their lives either in gunmen attacks or magnetic bomb blasts across the country.