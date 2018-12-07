Nangarhar elders set five-day deadline for recovery of missing journalist
December 7, 2018
AT-KABUL: Tribal elders in eastern Nangarhar province—where Islamic State (IS) also known as Daesh terrorist have been making all out efforts to gain foothold, has set five-day deadline for the government to recover the missing TV journalist, or they would stage protest in front of government offices with threatening to shut it down.
The Enikas TV director, Zalmay Latifi, was kidnapped by unknown gunmen who shot dead his driver in the limits of the fourth police district of Jalalabad, the provincial capital, two days ago.
Though government officials say the missing person would be rescued from his captors soon, police have been unable to find a clue about his whereabouts.
The elders, who held a gathering here, said the kidnapping of Latifi was an attack on the freedom of expression and asked the provincial government to find the missing journalist as soon as possible, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.
They set the provincial administration a five-day deadline to recover Zalmay or they would erect protest tents in front of key government offices.
Tribal elder Malak Noor Agha Malakzai asked the provincial government to inform them about it had done so far to rescue the missing journalist. “Keeping mum over such incidents is a sin.”
Religious scholar Mualvi Habibullah Jalalabadi asked the provincial government to find the missing TV director within the given deadline as their next plan was protesting in front of the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
