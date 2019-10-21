Nation awaits election results: Abdullah tells US Speaker Pelosi

AT News Report

KABUL: Chief Executive of the National Unity Government, and one of presidential election, Abdullah Abdullah has held a meeting with US visiting Congressional team to Kabul, headed by the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, where he said that the Afghan people are waiting election results to be announced by Independent Election Commission (IEC), insisting the “nation won’t be satisfied sans transparency in the process”.

Abdullah has appreciated US for financial support, and its sacrifices in combating terrorism, reinforcing peace, and asked for continuation of strategic and joint cooperation between the two countries.

According to a statement issued by his office, Abdullah said people have gone to the polling stations, and made the election a success despite Taliban threats. “Embracing threats, Afghans showed willingness to defend democracy and elect their favorite candidates by votes.”

Pointing toward efforts in the aspect of peace, Abdullah said that peace is the top agenda for the Afghan people, so “he will support steps in regards”.

He also emphasized that would be ready for giving any kind of sacrifices to reach real peace that leads to end of conflict.

“People are willing peace, but with safeguarding achievements gained in the past years.”

In her return, Nancy Pelosi has welcomed conducting of successful presidential election, insisting over transparency for credibility of democracy and legitimacy of the next government, which will form as result of election.

Abdullah and US Speaker have exchanged views over running election and its credibility, while recently the IEC failed to announce the primary result according to the election schedule, which was set for last Saturday (19 October).

Although IEC called technical issues, and efforts to ensure further transparency in the process, but many termed other issues behind it.

IEC also termed unprofessional behavior of some of the observers of the electoral teams that caused disruption in the process as another issue behind its postponement. According to reports, the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) called political pressure and poor management main reason behind the delay in announcing primary result, and has asked the electoral bodies to provide documented reasons for the delay.