NDS captures Taliban weapon cache, drone in Nangarhar

June 10, 2020

AT News

KABUL: National Directorate of Security said on Wednesday that a large weapon cache belonging to the Taliban has been seized along with a drone used by the insurgent group.

The intelligence agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the cache was discovered in the Batikot district and contained a large number of different weapons and munitions besides.

The intelligence operatives detained two men guarding the cache, according to the statement.

Taliban did not immediately comment on the statement.

