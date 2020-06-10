NDS captures Taliban weapon cache, drone in Nangarhar

AT News
KABUL: National Directorate of Security said on Wednesday that a large weapon cache belonging to the Taliban has been seized along with a drone used by the insurgent group.
The intelligence agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the cache was discovered in the Batikot district and contained a large number of different weapons and munitions besides.
The intelligence operatives detained two men guarding the cache, according to the statement.
Taliban did not immediately comment on the statement.