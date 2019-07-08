NDS operatives killed six Daesh fighters in Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: National Intelligence operatives have killed over six Daesh fighters in a raid conducted on Sunday night in eastern Kunar province, a local official said Monday.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamim said the operation was carried out in Chembel village of Chawkai district. According to him, a weapons cache and two strongholds of Daesh militants have been destroyed during the operation.

No civilian and military casualties have been reported.

This comes as citizens in eastern provinces of Afghanistan have time and again expressed concerns over Daesh’s terrorist activities in their respective areas.

Meanwhile, on Sunday spy operatives arrested another Kabul University instructor, and two others for being linked with Daesh group.

NDS in a statement sent to Afghanistan Times said that detainees were recruiters of Daesh militants.

The group was responsible to recruit fighters, especially approaching the university students to join the insurgency rank of the Daesh extremist group, the statement added.