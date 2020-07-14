NDS vows to revenge Samangan attack

AT News

KABUL: The National Directorate of Security (NDS) vowed to take revenge of Taliban’s attack on intelligence agency’s office in Samangan province in the north.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the agency accused Taliban of collusion with al-Qaeda terrorist network, saying that the group violated all international commitments and ignored Afghanistan’s good will.

It said that their operative unit was in stand by position to take revenge of the Samangan attack from Taliban and other terrorist groups.

The statement blamed Taliban for not being adherent to their peace agreement with the United States, saying that the group increased terrorist attacks against security forces and civilians.

It promised to spare no efforts to take revenge of the blood of people killed and injured by Taliban.

A vehicle filled with explosives was detonated in front of the NDS office in Aybak city of Samangan province, followed by gunfire by Taliban attackers. The attack killed at least 11 people and wounded more than 60, according to provincial officials.

President Ghani condemned the attack as an element of intensifying of war.

The United Nations Office in Afghanistan and the US department of state also condemned the attack.