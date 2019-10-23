Nearly 2m biometric votes transferred to election commission’s server

AT News Report

KABUL: Officials in the independent election commission say that the process of data transfer to the server completed, adding that 1,950,000 biometric votes were transferred to the server.

The officials said on Wednesday that discussions were going on to set a date for the announcement of preliminary results, assuring that the results would be announced “very soon”.

Meanwhile, observers of presidential candidates say that a long delay on the announcement would be questionable.

Officials in the commission also said they were working hard to announce the preliminary votes as soon as possible.