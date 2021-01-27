Nearly 3,000 Civilians Killed in Last Year’s Violence

2020 was the deadliest year for the Afghans, where eight civilians were being killed and 15 others wounded in every single day, according to AIHRC

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) issued a report on Wednesday that says thousands of civilians were killed and injured in different violence cases in 2020.

The report read that 2,958 civilians were killed, while another 5,542 wounded.

It called 2020 the deadliest year of Afghan conflicts, saying that eight civilians were being killed and 15 wounded every 24 hours last year.

However, it said that civilian casualties decreased 21 percent compared to 2019, when Taliban militants launched a mass campaign of attacks during the presidential election increasing civilian casualties. More than 10,000 civilians were killed and injured in 2019, according to reports.

But the level of civilian casualties was not lowered in 2020 as it was expected when the peace talks began between Afghanistan and Taliban.

“The constant war and continuing violence particularly during the peace negotiations is not justified by any means, so the war parties need to agree on a lasting, inclusive and comprehensive cease fire,” the report said.

It said that 330 women and 565 children were killed, while 517 women and 1,454 children were injured in 2020.

According to the report, 2020 was the bloodiest year for journalists, media workers and civil society activists with 11 being killed in the provinces of Kabul, Helmand, Nangarhar, Ghor and Ghazni and 17 injured.

The human rights commission blamed 53 per cent of civilian casualties on Taliban militants in 2020.

It said the Daesh terrorist group was responsible for five per cent of civilian casualties and the government of Afghanistan and its foreign allies were blamed for 15 percent of these casualties.

The level of casualties with responsibility from no party increased 117 per cent, which the human rights commission calls a matter of concern.