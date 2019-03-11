New police chiefs given 90-day ultimate to improve Kabul security

AT News Report

KABUL: The Ministry of Interior on Monday in a move to improve Kabul security, has reshuffled heads of 11 Kabul Police Districts—a security arrangements where the country is going to hold Consultative Loya Jirga, and forthcoming presidential elections.

“Current security situation of Kabul city is not acceptable,” Deputy Interior Minister Gen. Khoshal Sadat wrote in his twitter account.

“District chiefs were unable to fulfill their duties professionally. I decided to change 11 of the Kabul district chiefs and appointed new ones. If they don’t change the status quo in 90 days, they will be fired too,” the young security official added.

The reshuffling came after Kabul citizen expressed their concerns regarding insecurity in different parts of Kabul. Thug crimes have been increased in Kabul city. However, with new police chiefs, Kabul citizens are waiting to see positive change in Kabul city.