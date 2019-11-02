Nine children killed in Takhar roadside blast

AT News Report

KABUL: At least nine children embraced martyrdom and another received injures after a mine planted by the terrorist went off as they were walking toward school in northern Takhar province, security and provincial officials confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Taheriha village of Darqad district, said Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Aseer, adding, the roadside mine was planted by the Taliban militants.

He said that the blast took place at around 9:00am local time, when the children of primary school were on their way to school in the village.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Jawad Hejri has confirmed the incident, saying the area the blast happened, was under control of Taliban insurgents.

He said the Afghan security forces started clearance operation in the district. “Taliban militants are planting roadside mines in some areas to stop security forces,” he said.

Taliban group often plant mines in roadside to target the Afghan and foreign forces, but unfortunately, most of the victims are civilians, including women, and children.